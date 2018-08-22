Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute backlash
Madonna sparked a backlash with a 10-minute speech focused mostly on her own early career at Monday’s VMA show.
LOS ANGELES - Madonna on Tuesday hit back at critics of her speech about the late Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) show, saying she had been asked only to share an anecdote about the late Queen of Soul.
The Rebel Heart singer sparked a backlash with a 10-minute speech focused mostly on her own early career at Monday’s live show, which organisers had said would pay honour and tribute to Franklin four days after her death at age 76.
“I was asked to present video of the year by MTV! And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin!” Madonna said in an Instagram posting on Tuesday.
“I did not intend to do a tribute to her! That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment.”
View this post on Instagram
Im with the Winner!! The beautiful @camila_cabello ! So proud of her! 🌈💕🎉. And just to clarify: I was asked to present video of the year by MTV! And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin! I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way. I did not intend to do a tribute to her! That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment. Unfortunately most people have short attention spans, and are so quick to judge. I love Aretha! R.E.S.P.E.C.T. 🙏🏼. I Love Camilla! Congrats! I LOVE my dress! AND. I love-L O V E!! ♥️ and there is nothing anyone can say or do that will change that. #vmas #postivevibes
The only other mention of Franklin during the almost three-hour show from New York was a brief video clip of her singing early in her career, and the playing of R.E.S.P.E.C.T over the closing credits.
MTV did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
Madonna was criticised for self-indulgence when she recalled her early days as an aspiring singer and dancer, including one audition where she performed an a cappella version of Franklin’s hit song (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.
She made no comment about Franklin’s own career.
“Whoever at the #VMAs let Madonna get on stage and give a tribute to @ArethaFranklin or whatever that was really should be out of a job right about...now,” tweeted Alicia Garza, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Has Madonna apologized yet? And also, who can tell me what culture her outfit was from? #VMAs— Alicia Garza (@aliciagarza) August 21, 2018
Some of y’all crying on my timeline about racism. So I’m just gonna drop this picture here and you tell me honestly that you would go home to your mom and dad wearing this and no one would have a fit. And this is my whole entire point. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/TF6VJwh0dW— Alicia Garza (@aliciagarza) August 21, 2018
Whoever at the #VMAs let Madonna get on stage and give a tribute to @ArethaFranklin or whatever that was really should be out of a job right about...now.— Alicia Garza (@aliciagarza) August 21, 2018
