Load shedding 'only to be implemented if absolutely necessary'

Eskom will advise which stage will be implemented if load shedding is needed on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom says the risk remains high that load shedding could be implemented between 5 pm and 9 pm on Wednesday evening.

Generating units were out for maintenance and all may not be back on time for peak.

