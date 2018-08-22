Load shedding 'only to be implemented if absolutely necessary'
Eskom will advise which stage will be implemented if load shedding is needed on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom says the risk remains high that load shedding could be implemented between 5 pm and 9 pm on Wednesday evening.
Generating units were out for maintenance and all may not be back on time for peak.
Eskom will advise which stage will be implemented if load shedding is needed.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 22, 2018
Date: 22 August 2018
Eskom is currently not loadshedding, however the risk remains high for evening but will only be implemented if absolutely necessary @CityPowerJhb @CityofJoburgZA @City_Ekurhuleni @IOL @SABCNewsOnline @eNCA @Newsbreak_Lotus @RadioHindvani pic.twitter.com/u8H7ItOgm7
