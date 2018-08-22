[LISTEN] Trump compared to HF Verwoerd in Apartheid Museum ad

Radio 702 | The ad compares comments made by US President Donald Trump to HF Verwoerd during the darkest days of apartheid.

CAPE TOWN - The 40th Annual Loerie Awards is done and dusted, and an award-winning advertisement comparing US President Donald Trump to HF Verwoerd is gaining traction.

TBWA Hunt Lascaris won gold for radio advertisements with its campaign for the Apartheid Museum, titled Verwoerd.

