[LISTEN] Adam Catzavelos: What are the legal consequences of racist video?

| Adam Catzavelos' video may have gone viral on social media, but what are the legal consequences for someone who did not themselves upload offensive content to social media?

JOHANNESBURG - Adam Catzavelos' video in which he used the k-word may have gone viral on social media, but what are the legal consequences for someone who did not themselves upload offensive content to social media?

Eyewitness News speaks to social media law expert Emma Sadlier who explains the legality in such cases.

"It all falls in the realm of whether or not the person had reasonable expectation of privacy... Everybody in the Constitution has the right to privacy.

"The truth of the matter is that the public interest in outing racism, the illegal behaviour, that outweighs your right to privacy."

Listen to the audio above for more.

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

