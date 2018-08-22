[LISTEN] Adam Catzavelos: What are the legal consequences of racist video?

JOHANNESBURG - Adam Catzavelos' video in which he used the k-word may have gone viral on social media, but what are the legal consequences for someone who did not themselves upload offensive content to social media?

Eyewitness News speaks to social media law expert Emma Sadlier who explains the legality in such cases.

"It all falls in the realm of whether or not the person had reasonable expectation of privacy... Everybody in the Constitution has the right to privacy.

"The truth of the matter is that the public interest in outing racism, the illegal behaviour, that outweighs your right to privacy."

