Khayelitsha forum raises concern over violent nature of protests

During sporadic demonstrations over several weeks, a community hall was targetted.

CAPE TOWN – The Khayelitsha Development Forum says it's concerned over increasingly violent protests.

Residents held a mass meeting last night to discuss their concerns.

Officials are often forced to shut parts of the N2 highway due to cars being stoned and buses being set alight.

The forum's Ndithini Tyhido says, “We find it very disturbing that people who demand backyard houses would burn a bus full of people, because potentially in that bus there are the same backyarders that they represent are in those buses.”