Chiefs sign former Golden Boot winner Manyama

Lebogang Manyama has previously played for Cape Town City, Ajax Cape Town, Supersport United and Mpumalanga Black Aces.

CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs have announced the signing of free agent Lebogang Manyama.

The attacker was out of contract after leaving Konyaspor in Turkey, he struggled to get regular game time at the club making seven appearances.

The season before his move to Europe, he was the star of the PSL season, bagging Player of the Year and the Golden Boot award playing for league new boys Cape Town City.

Manyama has previously played for Ajax Cape Town, Supersport United and Mpumalanga Black Aces.

His move to the Amakhosi is a statement of intent from the Sowetan Giants.

He’ll link up with new signing Khama Billiat in a strengthened attack.