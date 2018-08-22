Popular Topics


John Block, Christo Scholtz will soon start serving 15-year jail sentence

The duo lost their appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal on Tuesday. The pair was sentenced in 2016 for corruption.

Former Northern Cape finance MEC John Block. Picture: Regan Thaw/EWN.
Former Northern Cape finance MEC John Block. Picture: Regan Thaw/EWN.
25 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Former Northern Cape MEC John Block and businessman Christo Scholtz will soon start serving their 15-year jail sentence.

The duo lost their appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal on Tuesday. The pair was sentenced in 2016.

The former ANC provincial chairperson received kickbacks for facilitating corrupt tender deals on inflated leases for government buildings.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Phaladi Shuping says: “This came after the Supreme Court concluded that the Northern Cape High Court came to the right decision in 2015 when it sentenced them to 15 years for corruption.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

