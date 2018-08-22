John Block, Christo Scholtz will soon start serving 15-year jail sentence
The duo lost their appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal on Tuesday. The pair was sentenced in 2016 for corruption.
CAPE TOWN - Former Northern Cape MEC John Block and businessman Christo Scholtz will soon start serving their 15-year jail sentence.
The duo lost their appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal on Tuesday. The pair was sentenced in 2016.
The former ANC provincial chairperson received kickbacks for facilitating corrupt tender deals on inflated leases for government buildings.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Phaladi Shuping says: “This came after the Supreme Court concluded that the Northern Cape High Court came to the right decision in 2015 when it sentenced them to 15 years for corruption.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
