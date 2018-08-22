John Block, Christo Scholtz will soon start serving 15-year jail sentence

The duo lost their appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal on Tuesday. The pair was sentenced in 2016 for corruption.

CAPE TOWN - Former Northern Cape MEC John Block and businessman Christo Scholtz will soon start serving their 15-year jail sentence.

The former ANC provincial chairperson received kickbacks for facilitating corrupt tender deals on inflated leases for government buildings.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Phaladi Shuping says: “This came after the Supreme Court concluded that the Northern Cape High Court came to the right decision in 2015 when it sentenced them to 15 years for corruption.”

