Ipid arrests 4th cop after death of Mbongiseni Ndlela
The accused is a warrant officer and a branch commander based at the Muden police station.
JOHANNESBURG - Police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested a fourth police officer on a charge of murder and three counts of defeating the ends of justice.
The accused is a warrant officer and a branch commander based at the Muden police station.
The group allegedly tortured and killed 37-year-old Mbongiseni Ndlela at the station before dumping his body in nearby bushes.
Spokesperson Moses Dlamini says the warrant officer appeared in court on Wednesday.
“He appeared in court on 22 August and he will also appear with the other three police officers on 24 August to face a charge of murder.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
#AdamCatzavelos fired from family business after racist video, Nike responds
-
[UPDATE] Racist man identified after vile video stirs up anger
-
Adam Catzavelos banned from his children’s school following racist video
-
Committee report: 59% against amending Constitution for land expropriation
-
Businesses boycott Catzavelos's St George's Fine Foods
-
#AdamCatzavelos: EFF calls for boycott of 'businesses owned by racists'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.