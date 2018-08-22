Ipid arrests 4th cop after death of Mbongiseni Ndlela

The accused is a warrant officer and a branch commander based at the Muden police station.

JOHANNESBURG - Police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested a fourth police officer on a charge of murder and three counts of defeating the ends of justice.

The accused is a warrant officer and a branch commander based at the Muden police station.

The group allegedly tortured and killed 37-year-old Mbongiseni Ndlela at the station before dumping his body in nearby bushes.

Spokesperson Moses Dlamini says the warrant officer appeared in court on Wednesday.

“He appeared in court on 22 August and he will also appear with the other three police officers on 24 August to face a charge of murder.”

