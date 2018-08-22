#StateCapture: Govt needs more resources to prevent abuse of tender processes

Treasury's acting chief procurement officer Willie Mathebula appeared before the inquiry on Tuesday as the commission's first witness.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture inquiry has heard how government doesn't have enough capacity to stop the abuse of tender processes.

The commission has been tasked with unravelling the full extent of corruption at state organs and allegations that Jacob Zuma used his position to secure deals for the Guptas and his son Duduzane in return for money.

The commission will sit again on Friday when former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas is to give evidence.

Mathebula told the commission that tender processes in government have been abused to benefit certain individuals and businesses.

So how does government stop this abuse which has resulted in the scourge of corruption across spheres of government?

Mathebula says there is a capacity problem.

“We are a very small community and yet our responsibility cuts across various institutions, so there is a capacity problem.”

He told the commission government is considering using the services of auditors, where tenders would be submitted to them for vetting and evaluation to stop the abuse of the procurement system.

He adds government is working towards strengthening its procurement systems.

“In our reforms with procurement, we’re making provision for a procurement ombuds.”

