'Forgive us Mr President' - #FeesMustFall protests students call for amnesty

Students have marched to Parliament, asking the president to pardon those who were active in the Fees Must Fall movement - and drop the charges against them.

CAPE TOWN - Students from the Fees Must Fall movement have gathered outside Parliament, calling for amnesty for students charged during protests in 2015 and 2016.

Students from the University of the Western Cape, the University of Cape Town (UCT) and Cape Peninsula University of Technology are at Parliament waiting for a government official to accept a memorandum.

There is a heavy police presence.

Students are singing and holding placards which read: "Forgive us Mr President" and "Degrees not criminal records".

They are asking President Cyril Ramaphosa to pardon those who were active in the FeesMustFall movement - and drop the charges against them.

Students say the cases date back to 2016 and some of the charges include public violence and attempted murder.

UCT student Khululwa Mthi says some of the cases are still running and are affecting students mentally, psychologically and financially.

“It has been a very strenuous process. Going to court is financially, psychologically and academically strenuous… families are now falling apart because people are being convicted of being criminals."

Students say they will remain outside until government acknowledges them.

#FeesMustFall more students joining the protest at Parliament - calling for amnesty. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/ipMrgBRWkI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 22, 2018

#FeesMustFall Students from various universities are asking President Cyril Ramaphosa to pardon those who were active in the FeesMustFall movement. KP pic.twitter.com/kaIu4Yzy0c — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 22, 2018

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)