Five things you should know about the Zondo #StateCaptureInquiry
First witness Willie Ndleleni Mathebula thrashed out Treasury’s procurement processes to determine what part of public procurement played a role in state capture.
JOHANNESBURG – The first witness in the State Capture Inquiry chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has raised a lot of technical issues.
The commission has been tasked with unravelling the full extent of corruption at state organs and allegations that Jacob Zuma used his position to secure deals for the Guptas and his son Duduzane in return for money.
Willie Ndleleni Mathebula, acting procurement officer at National Treasury, thrashed out Treasury’s procurement processes to determine what part of public procurement played a role in state capture.
[LIVE BLOG] Willie Mathebula says there could be some gaps in Treasury's regulatory framework... Follow EWN's live blog for rolling updates: https://t.co/UOhVWacAqu#StateCaptureInquiry #StateCapture pic.twitter.com/Rl8mRswfJs— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2018
Mathebula is responsible for regulating procurement and modernising the system across all spheres of government.
#StateCaptureInquiry Mathebula admits that Treasury needs to tighten details of contracts. RP pic.twitter.com/SYgzdfmZTa— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2018
Below is a list of five major things he has said.
• Mathebula said his office was established to ensure transparency; to deal with issues of abuse in public procurement, corruption and fraud.
• Mathebula said in 2001 a new procurement system in line with the Constitution was introduced replacing the state tender board which was inconsistent with Constitution.
• Mathebula said procurement in South Africa is centralised while the execution of the policies is decentralised.
• Treasury deals with corruption by: investigating if corruption is suspected, cancel the contract then restrict suppliers from doing business with government.
• The government doesn't have enough capacity to stop the abuse of tender processes.
