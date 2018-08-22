Firefighters respond to Hout Bay fire

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Theo Layne says three formal dwellings and numerous informal structures are alight.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are attending to a fire in Chris Hani Road, Hout Bay.

There are currently four fire engines and 24 firefighters attending to the fire.

Layne said: “Four fire engines, one water tankers, one rescue vehicle with 24 firefighters are currently on the scene.”

