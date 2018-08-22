Prosecution of poachers boosted by courts within Kruger Park
Officials say since the opening of a regional court in Skukuza, poaching cases have received the attention they deserve.
SKUKUZA – Officials at the Kruger National Park say the operation of courts within the park have resulted in an increase in the conviction and prosecution of poachers.
SANParks protection services, in collaboration with the South African National Defence Force and SAPS, have been holding joint operations at strategic spots in the park where cars have been stopped and searched for contraband, illegal firearms and ammunition and rhino and elephant horns.
Offenders have been held and charged at the park's local police station in Skukuza.
Skukuza police station commander Patrick Sibuyi says, “It’s a regional court where they’re trying to fast-track the cases that were delayed all along because we’re relying on the regional court from outside Kruger, but from now we’ve got our own regional courts.”
He says the use of dogs from the park’s k9 unit has also made it easier to find illegal substances and equipment.
Sibuyi says a local police station has also made it possible for those found guilty of minor offences such as driving in the park without a licence to be fined immediately.
POACHING DECLINES
SANParks says while rhino poaching is on the decrease overall, they have experienced a recent spike in attacks in parts of the park.
Officials say at least four poaching incidents involving white rhino have been recorded in the Malelane area in Mpumalanga in the past week and a half.
Last month, a field ranger was shot dead during a shootout with poachers in the park.
In Malelane, rangers discovered two fresh carcasses of white rhino last week which had been shot with the horns taken just a few hundred metres apart.
Forensic specialists and police only inspected the scene this week. It was clearly ravaged by vultures and lions.
Officials say in the 11 days after the killing of a ranger, 23 poachers were arrested and charged at the Skukuza Police Station.
Russouw says it’s clear from the killing style that a single poaching team is responsible for the attacks in the Malelane area.
