Eskom calls for intervention to recoup over R20bn owed by municipalities

Almost 100 municipalities owe Eskom more than R20 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has called for political intervention to recoup billions of rand owed to the parastatal by cash-strapped municipalities.

Eskom’s Ayanda Noah says: “We do have experience, for example, in Soweto. We have given them amnesty for two periods. I think in the late 80s and 90s, as well as 2003, we actually wrote off debt. But what has happened is that we’re having the same problem.”

Power supply has already been cut off to at least 17 of those municipalities, while more than 50 have made special payment arrangements and some are challenging the matter in court.

