EPL rights deal at ‘low cost’ to SABC
JOHANNESBURG - The SABC has set the record straight on its acquisition of the rights to broadcast English Premier League matches on its SABC 3 channel on Saturday afternoons.
The national broadcaster announced on Tuesday that it will broadcast live EPL matches on SABC 3 starting with the London derby between Arsenal and West Ham United on 25 August, a decision that has been received with great backlash from the South African sports public.
In a statement, the SABC says that they have sublicensed the rights from main rights holders Kwese Sports for a duration of one season on a Free To Air (FTA) deal.
“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) yesterday announced that SABC Sport has acquired the Free To Air broadcast rights for the English Premier League. The rights will enable the SABC to broadcast the FTA matches on SABC 3 every Saturday afternoon at 16h00, local time. The rights have been sublicensed from the main rights holder, Kwese Sport for a duration of one season.”
However, the SABC didn’t mention the financial figures for the deal but maintained that it was at a "low cost" to the SABC.
“SABC 3 is a channel which is well known for providing a mix of local and international content to its viewers. The acquisition of the English Premier League sports rights is a strategic decision to further diversify the channel’s content offering, as well as regain viewers. The acquisition of these sports rights is also in line with the re-positioning of SABC 3.
“The FTA rights package consists of 33 live matches per season selected by the English Premier League. These matches feature the best teams in this league”
