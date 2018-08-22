Popular Topics
EFF to open case against Adam Catzavelos for k-word video

The EFF will be opening the case at the Bramley police station, north of Johannesburg.

Adam Catzavelos. Picture: Supplied.
Adam Catzavelos. Picture: Supplied.
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng will be opening a criminal case against Adam Catzavelos today.

Catzavelos has been revealed as the man in a video in which he uses the k-word to refer to black people.

He is seen in a 20-second-long video of himself with a hat and sunglasses on saying the following: "Let me give you a weather forecast here. Blue skies, beautiful day, amazing sea and not one k^ff^r in sight. F*cking heaven on earth. You cannot beat this..."

WARNING: Video contains strong and offensive language

The EFF will be opening the case at the Bramley police station, north of Johannesburg.

On Wednesday morning, Catzvelos' family released a statement announcing that he has been dismissed from the family business and that they're appalled by the video.

