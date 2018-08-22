EFF opens case against Adam Catzavelos for racist rant

Adam Catzavelos has been revealed as the man in a video in which he uses the k-word to refer to black people.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members have officially opened a criminal case against Adam Catzavelos at the Bramely Police Station on Wednesday.

He is seen in a 20-second-long video of himself with a hat and sunglasses on saying the following: "Let me give you a weather forecast here. Blue skies, beautiful day, amazing sea and not one k^ff^r in sight. F*cking heaven on earth. You cannot beat this..."

WARNING: Video contains strong and offensive language

"..... and not one K@!##&÷ in sight " wow... why doesn't he move there then. Some of you white folks are tiring. pic.twitter.com/pMl3IXPf4F — Farah C. Fortune (@fcfortune) August 21, 2018

#AdamCatzavelos [WATCH] EFF Gauteng leaders along with Pastor Mboro at the Bramely Police Station. TK pic.twitter.com/ruQI1sVZ67 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 22, 2018

The party members were joined by Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng.

ST GEORGE’S FINE FOOD GETS DROPPED

Restaurant group The Baron has terminated its business with St George’s Fine Food in the wake of the racist video that’s gone viral triggering nationwide outrage.

St George’s confirmed earlier its fired Catzavelos after he recorded the video of himself boasting about being on a Greek beach without a black person in sight.

The Baron has released a statement condemning the video as totally unacceptable and confirming its severed ties with the firm Catzavelos used to own with immediate effect.

