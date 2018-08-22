EFF opens case against Adam Catzavelos for racist rant
Adam Catzavelos has been revealed as the man in a video in which he uses the k-word to refer to black people.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members have officially opened a criminal case against Adam Catzavelos at the Bramely Police Station on Wednesday.
Catzavelos has been revealed as the man in a video in which he uses the k-word to refer to black people.
He is seen in a 20-second-long video of himself with a hat and sunglasses on saying the following: "Let me give you a weather forecast here. Blue skies, beautiful day, amazing sea and not one k^ff^r in sight. F*cking heaven on earth. You cannot beat this..."
WARNING: Video contains strong and offensive language
"..... and not one K@!##&÷ in sight " wow... why doesn't he move there then. Some of you white folks are tiring. pic.twitter.com/pMl3IXPf4F— Farah C. Fortune (@fcfortune) August 21, 2018
#AdamCatzavelos [WATCH] EFF Gauteng leaders along with Pastor Mboro at the Bramely Police Station. TK pic.twitter.com/ruQI1sVZ67— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 22, 2018
The party members were joined by Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng.
ST GEORGE’S FINE FOOD GETS DROPPED
Restaurant group The Baron has terminated its business with St George’s Fine Food in the wake of the racist video that’s gone viral triggering nationwide outrage.
St George’s confirmed earlier its fired Catzavelos after he recorded the video of himself boasting about being on a Greek beach without a black person in sight.
The Baron has released a statement condemning the video as totally unacceptable and confirming its severed ties with the firm Catzavelos used to own with immediate effect.
LISTEN: Adam Catzavelos: What are the legal consequences of racist video?
More info to follow.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
#AdamCatzavelos fired from family business after racist video, Nike responds
-
[UPDATE] Racist man identified after vile video stirs up anger
-
Public Protector demands apology from Parliament
-
[LISTEN] Adam Catzavelos: What are the legal consequences of racist video?
-
#AdamCatzavelos 702, Nedbank condemn racist man's video rant
-
EFF to open case against Adam Catzavelos for k-word video
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.