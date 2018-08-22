EFF opens case against Adam Catzavelos for racist rant

Adam Catzavelos has been revealed as the man in a video in which he uses the k-word to refer to black people.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have officially opened a criminal case against Adam Catzavelos at the Bramley police station on Wednesday.

Catzavelos has been revealed as the man in a video in which he uses the k-word to refer to black people.

He is seen in a 20-second-long video of himself with a hat and sunglasses on saying the following: "Let me give you a weather forecast here. Blue skies, beautiful day, amazing sea and not one k^ff^r in sight. F*cking heaven on earth. You cannot beat this..."

WARNING: Video contains strong and offensive language

"..... and not one K@!##&÷ in sight " wow... why doesn't he move there then. Some of you white folks are tiring. pic.twitter.com/pMl3IXPf4F — Farah C. Fortune (@fcfortune) August 21, 2018

The EFF says it will no longer tolerate any form of racism in this country and it's demanding that criminal action be taken against Catzavelos.

The party says despite what appeared to be a cold reception at the Bramely Police Station, it hopes the authorities will act swiftly and arrest the man.

The party’s Mandisa Mashego says they will no longer tolerate insults from white people.

“Feeling the privilege that endured over 376 years at our expense, we’re not going to tolerate being called the k-word or any other name.”

The party members were joined by Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng. He said: “We are not created to be inferior to any race. We all the people of God.”

The EFF says it will picket outside the police station if Catzavelos is not arrested by 5 pm on Thursday.

WATCH: EFF gives police 24 hours to respond to Catzavelos criminal complaint

Meanwhile, the Federation of Hellenic Communities and Societies of South Africa has distanced itself from the racist comments made by Catzavelos.

The federation says Catzavelo's comments in no way reflect that of the Hellenic community which strives to take part in the development of the harmonious co-existence of all South Africans.

ST GEORGE’S FINE FOOD GETS DROPPED

Restaurant group The Baron has terminated its business with St George’s Fine Food in the wake of the racist video that’s gone viral triggering nationwide outrage.

St George’s confirmed earlier it's fired Catzavelos after he recorded the video of himself boasting about being on a Greek beach without a black person in sight.

The Baron has released a statement condemning the video as totally unacceptable and confirming it's severed ties with the firm Catzavelos used to work at with immediate effect.

LISTEN: Adam Catzavelos: What are the legal consequences of racist video?

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)