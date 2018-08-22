Daveyton residents urged to help identify man found dead in open field
The man's legs and arms were tied and he had been set alight.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police has urged the Daveyton community to come forward with information which may assist with the identification of a man found dead in an open field.
Police say they made the discovery on Tuesday.
The police's Kay Makhubele says, “When the police arrived, they found that the body was tight on the legs and hands and it was burnt beyond recognition. We’ve opened a case of murder.”
This discovery comes just a week after a 17-year-old pupil was necklaced by an angry mob on the school premises while another man was beaten to death.
They were accused of being part of a gang which terrorised the community.
The teenager is recovering in hospital.
