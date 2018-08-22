DA to Knysna mayor: Resign or face membership termination
Mark Willemse appeared before a party disciplinary committee earlier this month for refusing to resign as mayor.
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has told Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse to resign or have his membership terminated.
Willemse appeared before a party disciplinary committee earlier this month for refusing to resign as mayor.
DA leaders say he ascended to the post without their mandate.
Willemse was elected Knysna mayor after an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence in Eleanore Bouw-Spies resulted in her being ejected from the mayorship.
Party leaders then told Willemse to step down because he already served as Eden District Council Speaker.
Willemse refused and instead walked away from his position as speaker.
That led to a party disciplinary which found he brought the DA into disrepute by defying an instruction.
DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says the central executive committee then insisted Willemse step down from the mayorship or be stripped of his membership.
It's not clear what action Willemse will take following the development.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
