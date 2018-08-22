DA demands answers from Prasa over ‘financial, leadership crisis’
The party says a leaked report from the Auditor-General’s office shows executives have been receiving illegal or incorrect salaries.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance is demanding answers from the Passenger Rail Agency for what it believes is a financial and leadership crisis.
The agency has still not tabled its statements for the 2016/17 financial year in Parliament. They are more than 300 days overdue.
But documents from the Auditor-General show the company has incurred massive losses in the past year.
The report, shared by the DA, shows Prasa does not have an adequate system for identifying all irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.
The Auditor-General says the lack of consequent management of the agency points to serious mismanagement and continued misappropriation of funds.
One senior executive received at least R250,000 he was not supposed to. Former acting CEO of Prasa Collins Letsoalo’s R6 million salary has also been called into question.
The DA’s Manny De Freitas says Blade Nzimande must urgently release the annual report.
“The report, commissioned by the Public Protector, should be immediately released, including an action plan by the minister and Prasa executives. Those implicated will be facing consequences for their actions.”
Prasa says it won’t be commenting on leaked reports and is still engaging with the Auditor-General on the audit findings.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
