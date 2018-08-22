CT girl (14) critical after being shot in Kensington 'gang violence'

The Community Policing Forum says the 14-year-old was outside when she was caught in the crossfire on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN - A teenage girl is in a critical condition after a gunshot wound to the head during suspected gang violence in Kensington, Cape Town.

The Community Policing Forum says the 14-year-old was outside when she was caught in the crossfire on Tuesday night.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “We appeal to anyone with more information that can assist us in our investigation to contact Kensington police; the police have also increased visibility in the area.”

Police are also investigating other gang shootings in the Kensington and Factreton communities. A 26-year-old man and another suspected gangster were shot dead within the space of an hour on Tuesday night.