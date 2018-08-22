Judge: Multichoice Botswana must get nod from comms authority to hike prices
The bone of contention was Clause 13 of the country's Subscription Management Service (SMS) License, which requires Multichoice Botswana to submit its proposed tariffs to Bocra for approval before they are implemented.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gaborone High Court has ruled that Multichoice Botswana cannot hike its subscription fees without getting approval from the Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority (Bocra).
The bone of contention was Clause 13 of the country's Subscription Management Service (SMS) License issued on 29 June 2017, which requires Multichoice Botswana to submit its proposed tariffs to Bocra for approval before they are implemented.
"In accepting the license from Bocra, Multichoice agreed with all terms of the license, except Clause 13, which it maintained that it would not be able to comply with because the tariffs were set by Multichoice Africa resident in South Africa," Bocra said.
After a thorough review of the Botswana legislation and the more or less unitary European Regime, Justice Tshepo Motswagole holds that what is proposed in Clause 13 not only is in accord with the relevant legislation but conveys the same spirit as the latter regime.
"It is therefore clear that what the Regulatory Authority sought to do and/or achieve by Clause 13 of the license is neither illegal nor irrational and is clearly reasonable and an expressive of the very text and objectives of the enabling legislation."
Motswagole dismissed Multichoice Botswana's counter application and interdict issued in October 2017.
This means Multichoice Botswana is the only Southern African country where the company is regulated.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe top court hears appeal against election result
-
[WATCH LIVE] Zimbabwe court challenge of poll results
-
Kabila rejects appointment of Thabo Mbeki as special envoy to DRC
-
Zim minister explains reasons for declining Chamisa’s lawyers work permits
-
Zimbabwe gears up for election court challenge
-
Mpofu, Ngcukaitobi’s temp work permits declined in Zim
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.