City of Tshwane to debate future of city manager
This comes after Solly Msimanga recommended on Tuesday that Moeketsi Mosola, together with other senior managers, be suspended following allegations of tender irregularities.
PRETORIA – The City of Tshwane Council will debate on Wednesday whether city manager Moeketsi Mosola should stay at his post.
This comes after Mayor Solly Msimanga recommended on Tuesday that Mosola, together with other senior managers, be suspended following allegations of tender irregularities.
The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane has claimed that it has evidence that Msimanga was aware of a multi-billion-rand contract alleged to have been unlawfully awarded to engineering consultancy GladAfrica.
Msimanga says Mosola has not given adequate reasons as to why he should not be suspended and will now ask the council to take action.
He says the same will apply to senior managers suspected of also having a role in the awarding of an apparent irregular tender to GladAfrica.
Msimanga’s spokesperson Sam Mgobozi says, “The executive mayor afforded the city manager an opportunity to make representations to him and based on these representations, the executive mayor elected to make recommendations to council requesting council to entertain a suspension.”
The Tshwane Mayor says an independent investigator commissioned by the council needs to find out what happened.
The ANC has called for the special investigating unit to investigate.
Popular in Politics
-
DA to Knysna mayor: Resign or face membership termination
-
Bishop Maumela stands by ‘Mabuza is a murderer’ claim
-
MPs to grill Ramaphosa on land question and jobs scarcity today
-
ANC’s Mike Mabuyakhulu due in court over fraud, corruption case
-
Baleka Mbete swears in 12 new MPs
-
Dept of Public Works splurged R500k on braai areas at ministerial houses?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.