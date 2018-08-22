City of Tshwane to debate future of city manager

This comes after Solly Msimanga recommended on Tuesday that Moeketsi Mosola, together with other senior managers, be suspended following allegations of tender irregularities.

PRETORIA – The City of Tshwane Council will debate on Wednesday whether city manager Moeketsi Mosola should stay at his post.

This comes after Mayor Solly Msimanga recommended on Tuesday that Mosola, together with other senior managers, be suspended following allegations of tender irregularities.

The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane has claimed that it has evidence that Msimanga was aware of a multi-billion-rand contract alleged to have been unlawfully awarded to engineering consultancy GladAfrica.

Msimanga says Mosola has not given adequate reasons as to why he should not be suspended and will now ask the council to take action.

He says the same will apply to senior managers suspected of also having a role in the awarding of an apparent irregular tender to GladAfrica.

Msimanga’s spokesperson Sam Mgobozi says, “The executive mayor afforded the city manager an opportunity to make representations to him and based on these representations, the executive mayor elected to make recommendations to council requesting council to entertain a suspension.”

The Tshwane Mayor says an independent investigator commissioned by the council needs to find out what happened.

The ANC has called for the special investigating unit to investigate.