Chippa appoint Tinkler as head coach, sack Malasela

JOHANNESBURG - Port Elizabeth based Absa Premier League side Chippa United have appointed former SuperSport United head coach Eric Tinkler as their new boss after they sacked Dan Malasela on Tuesday.

Tinkler, who has also coached Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City, left SuperSport United midway last season after a run of poor results that left Matsatsantsa languishing in the bottom half of the PSL table.

Malasela was sacked on Tuesday after just three games into the new season. Chippa are yet to win a game this season after playing out to a loss and two draws.

This is one of several times that Chippa United owner Chippa Mpengesi has fired Malasela.