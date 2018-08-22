'Catzavelos’s rant a reminder of how deeply entrenched racism in SA is'

The Federation of Hellenic Communities and Societies of SA has distanced itself from Adam Catzavelo's comments. The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has also expressed its outrage.

JOHANNESBURG - The racist video in which Adam Catzavelos used the k-word to refer to black people has drawn strong condemnation from several South African organisations.

The Federation of Hellenic Communities and Societies of South Africa has distanced itself from Catzavelo's comments, saying they in no way reflect that of the Hellenic community.

The foundation's Zaakirah Vadi says Catzavelos’ rant is a reminder of how deeply entrenched racism in South Africa is.

“We’re tired of the half-apologies and all sorts of excuses that come through from many of these offenders and we should refuse to accept this in our society any longer. From the foundation’s side, we’ll be laying a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission with the request that this case be taken up with the Equality Court.”

Vadi says Catzavelos’ remarks have drawn attention to how strong the racism policies of businesses should be.

“We need to note the decision by the family business where this offender works and it’s important that they take the step to fire him because racism must be made expensive for offenders. But we also want to explore what sort of business policies and ideas are in place to deal with racism on an ongoing basis, like we dealt with the H&M case.”

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have officially opened a criminal case against Catzavelos at the Bramley police station on Wednesday.

