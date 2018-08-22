Businesses boycott Catzavelos's St George's Fine Foods

A statement from the Catzavelos family on Wednesday revealed that Adam Catzavelos has been dismissed from the family business after his racist rant.

JOHANNESBURG - A number of food businesses have announced a boycott of the Catzavelos family's St George's Fine Foods after the racist video of Adam Catzavelos was leaked on social media.

In the video which emerged on Tuesday, Catzevelos expressed his joy at not seeing any black people at his holiday destination, referring to them by the k-word.

St George's Fine Foods supply meat marinades to a number of butcheries and restaurants. Some of them have now announced that they will no longer be doing business with them.

Please note that as we’re boycotting #AdamCatzavelos, we currently have no steak basting sauces available at our branches. Come enjoy a peppered crust or salt & peppered cut while we find a new supplier that mirrors our values — The Butcher Shop (@ButchershopSA) August 22, 2018

We are aware of the #AdamCatzavelos video. The Baron Group have a zero-tolerance policy on racism and will be serving our steaks without basting while we find another supplier.



Regards,

The Baron Group pic.twitter.com/i43RoQWMXF — The Baron Fourways (@Baron4ways) August 22, 2018

It has come to our attention that an individual at St. Georges Fine Foods - a supplier that provides us with sauces - has shown hate speech and racism which we do not condone. We will no longer be utilising any services or products provided by St. Georges Fine Foods. — OPEN Food Group (@OpenFoodSA) August 22, 2018

Braza restaurant chain and the Rib Zone have reportedly also severed ties.

Shortly after Catzavelos's identity was revealed, there were calls on social media for businesses to boycott his family business.