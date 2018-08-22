Popular Topics
Businesses boycott Catzavelos's St George's Fine Foods

A statement from the Catzavelos family on Wednesday revealed that Adam Catzavelos has been dismissed from the family business after his racist rant.

Picture: StGeorgesFineFoods.com
Picture: StGeorgesFineFoods.com
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A number of food businesses have announced a boycott of the Catzavelos family's St George's Fine Foods after the racist video of Adam Catzavelos was leaked on social media.

In the video which emerged on Tuesday, Catzevelos expressed his joy at not seeing any black people at his holiday destination, referring to them by the k-word.

A statement from the Catzavelos family on Wednesday revealed that the man has been dismissed from the family business.

St George's Fine Foods supply meat marinades to a number of butcheries and restaurants. Some of them have now announced that they will no longer be doing business with them.

Braza restaurant chain and the Rib Zone have reportedly also severed ties.

Shortly after Catzavelos's identity was revealed, there were calls on social media for businesses to boycott his family business.

