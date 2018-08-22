Bulls retain Springboks Gelant and Papier
The Blue Bulls have announced that they have re-signed Springboks Warrick Gelant and Ambrose Papier for the next three years.
Gelant, an exciting young fullback, has made five appearances in Springbok colours and will stay with the Bulls until the end of 2020, squashing rumours of an exit to the Stormers next season.
Papier, a nuggety scrumhalf who burst onto the international scene this year during the June international series against England in South Africa, will stay in Pretoria until the end of 2021.
The Bulls also confirmed the signings of four other players in Conraad van Vuuren, Ruan Nortje, Jonny Kotze and Mornay Smith, all until the end of 2020.
Vodacom Blue Bulls Contract extensions and renewals https://t.co/JE4kVhZUHX#BullsFamily #ContractRenewal #Rugby pic.twitter.com/I3TRqjReh3— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) August 22, 2018
