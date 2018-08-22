Black Motion snubs invite to Israel festival, BDS Movement applauds
The pair was invited to perform at the Meteor Festival next month but have declined to attend.
JOHANNESBURG – The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Movement South Africa has welcomed the decision of award-winning South African music duo Black Motion not to perform in Israel, saying it shows solidarity with Palestinians.
The pair were invited to perform at the Meteor Festival next month but have declined to attend. BDS South Africa’s Kwara Kekana has welcomed the boycott.
“The culture of boycott against Israel is really about highlighting the human rights violation against the Palestinian people.”
Earlier this year, popular house DJ Black Coffee, was criticised for performing in Israel.
Recently, model Shashi Naidoo was given a 10-year ban from entering Israel after making controversial statements.
Popular in World
-
[LISTEN] Trump compared to HF Verwoerd in Apartheid Museum ad
-
‘I thought I'd never get out alive’ – Muslim director who interviewed neo-Nazis
-
Jolted by ex-allies' criminal cases, Trump faces election and legal risks
-
The global appetite for meat is growing, and it’s harming the planet
-
US to act 'very strongly' if Syria uses chemical arms: Bolton
-
[LISTEN] Bigger than music: Aretha Franklin’s legacy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.