Black Motion snubs invite to Israel festival, BDS Movement applauds

The pair was invited to perform at the Meteor Festival next month but have declined to attend.

JOHANNESBURG – The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Movement South Africa has welcomed the decision of award-winning South African music duo Black Motion not to perform in Israel, saying it shows solidarity with Palestinians.

The pair were invited to perform at the Meteor Festival next month but have declined to attend. BDS South Africa’s Kwara Kekana has welcomed the boycott.

“The culture of boycott against Israel is really about highlighting the human rights violation against the Palestinian people.”

Earlier this year, popular house DJ Black Coffee, was criticised for performing in Israel.

Recently, model Shashi Naidoo was given a 10-year ban from entering Israel after making controversial statements.