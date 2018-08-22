Popular Topics
Go

Authorities probe latest train fire in CT

The cause of a train carriage fire at Koeberg station is expected to be determined soon.

Fire crews and other law enforcement officials on the scene at Koeberg station to determine the cause of the blaze. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
Fire crews and other law enforcement officials on the scene at Koeberg station to determine the cause of the blaze. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
41 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are probing yet another train fire.

Arson hasn't been ruled out as the cause of a blaze that gutted a carriage at Koeberg station on Tuesday.

It's the seventh such incident in the city in recent months, with arsonists being blamed for many of the other fires that have cost rail authorities tens of millions of rand.

They've also thrown already troubled train services into further disarray.

Some commuters paused to watch firefighters extinguish the blaze.

Many had to make alternative travelling arrangements, while others walked to the next station.

There have been seven train fires in the Cape metro in the past few months.

Last month, several carriages were torched at Retreat and Cape Town stations on various occasions.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

