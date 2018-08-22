Authorities continue hunt for CT cop killers
The constables were off-duty when they were attacked in separate incidents in Delft and Khayelitsha last Friday.
CAPE TOWN - The hunt for suspects who killed two policemen in Cape Town continues.
The constables were off-duty when they were attacked in separate incidents in Delft and Khayelitsha last Friday.
Authorities are urging communities to come forward with information.
Constables Lonwabo Kili and Siyamcela Ncipa were murdered in the space of 24 hours.
Kili, who was stationed at the Bellville South police station, was shot dead in Delft. Ncipa was killed in Khayelitsha.
Their service pistols were stolen. The Hawks say investigations into the murders are ongoing and they have yet to track down suspects.
This comes as investigators are still hunting the killers of 22-year-old constable Vuyo Kosani, who was gunned down in Mfuleni while socialising with friends last month.
72-HOUR PLAN
A 72-hour action plan has been issued by the Minister of Police to find those responsible for killing two police officers.
The Western Cape Police Commissioner says the ministry strongly condemns the killings of the officers.
Jula says there have been six incidents where officers have been murdered in the Western Cape since January.
But adds that arrests have been made for four murders of officers this year.
“Both these families, they are still stunned. They can't even talk. It’s really sad. We will go all out that the perpetrators are brought to book.”
Jula adds that the Hawks will be investigating.
Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
#AdamCatzavelos 702, Nedbank condemn racist man's video rant
-
[UPDATE] Racist man identified after vile video stirs up anger
-
'At last their story is out': Mark Minnie speaks on 'lost boys' in last letter
-
No tax holiday for cash-strapped motorists and commuters
-
Deregulating fuel price could lead to massive job losses, Parly told
-
Nugent inquiry hears how Sars bosses allegedly manipulated tax calculations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.