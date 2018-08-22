Authorities continue hunt for CT cop killers

The constables were off-duty when they were attacked in separate incidents in Delft and Khayelitsha last Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The hunt for suspects who killed two policemen in Cape Town continues.

Authorities are urging communities to come forward with information.

Constables Lonwabo Kili and Siyamcela Ncipa were murdered in the space of 24 hours.

Kili, who was stationed at the Bellville South police station, was shot dead in Delft. Ncipa was killed in Khayelitsha.

Their service pistols were stolen. The Hawks say investigations into the murders are ongoing and they have yet to track down suspects.

This comes as investigators are still hunting the killers of 22-year-old constable Vuyo Kosani, who was gunned down in Mfuleni while socialising with friends last month.

72-HOUR PLAN

A 72-hour action plan has been issued by the Minister of Police to find those responsible for killing two police officers.

The Western Cape Police Commissioner says the ministry strongly condemns the killings of the officers.

Jula says there have been six incidents where officers have been murdered in the Western Cape since January.

But adds that arrests have been made for four murders of officers this year.

“Both these families, they are still stunned. They can't even talk. It’s really sad. We will go all out that the perpetrators are brought to book.”

Jula adds that the Hawks will be investigating.

Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)