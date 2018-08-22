Atlantis roads remain closed due to protests

Disgruntled community members on Tuesday took to the streets over housing and lack of employment opportunities.

CAPE TOWN - Roads in and around Atlantis have been closed due to ongoing protests.

The City of Cape Town has urged motorists to avoid the area and make use of alternative routes on Wednesday.

The city's Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “Reygersdals Road in Atlantis has been closed in both directions and that’s between Wesfleur Circle and Arion Drive due to ongoing protest action in the area."

On Tuesday protestors handed over a memorandum of demands at the sub-council offices. Ward councillor Barbara Rass said their grievances included housing and job opportunities.

“Some of the grievances were housing projects that are not completed yet and they want work and they want jobs to be distributed equally. They also want the water metres and high-water bills [sorted].”