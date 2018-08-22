Atlantis roads remain closed due to protests
Disgruntled community members on Tuesday took to the streets over housing and lack of employment opportunities.
CAPE TOWN - Roads in and around Atlantis have been closed due to ongoing protests.
The City of Cape Town has urged motorists to avoid the area and make use of alternative routes on Wednesday.
Disgruntled community members on Tuesday took to the streets over housing and lack of employment opportunities.
The city's Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “Reygersdals Road in Atlantis has been closed in both directions and that’s between Wesfleur Circle and Arion Drive due to ongoing protest action in the area."
On Tuesday protestors handed over a memorandum of demands at the sub-council offices. Ward councillor Barbara Rass said their grievances included housing and job opportunities.
“Some of the grievances were housing projects that are not completed yet and they want work and they want jobs to be distributed equally. They also want the water metres and high-water bills [sorted].”
Popular in Local
-
#AdamCatzavelos fired from family business after racist video, Nike responds
-
Businesses boycott Catzavelos's St George's Fine Foods
-
EFF opens case against Adam Catzavelos for racist rant
-
[UPDATE] Racist man identified after vile video stirs up anger
-
EFF to open case against Adam Catzavelos for k-word video
-
[LISTEN] Adam Catzavelos: What are the legal consequences of racist video?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.