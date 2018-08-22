Asia Argento denies sexual assault allegations

Legal documents seen by the 'New York Times' were reported to show she paid a former child star $380,000 after he accused her of sexually assaulting him when he was 17.

NEW YORK - Italian actress Asia Argento has denied an allegation of sexual assault as the Me Too Movement comes under closer scrutiny.

Legal documents seen by the New York Times were reported to show she paid a former child star $380,000 after he accused her of sexually assaulting him when he was 17.

In a statement, Argento says she never had a sexual relationship with her accuser Jimmy Bennett, strongly denying the New York Times article.

Argento admits a payment was made by her late boyfriend Anthony Bourdain after Bennett made an exorbitant request of money from Argento as a way to handle the matter privately.

The alleged payoff was said to have happened at the time Argento became one of the first to speak out against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who’s been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women.

