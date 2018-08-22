ANC says it will table no confidence motion against Msimanga
The party says Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has not been truthful in the execution of his duties and it has evidence to prove this.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane says it will table a motion of no confidence against Mayor Solly Msimanga, accusing him of allowing irregular tenders.
The party says Msimanga has not been truthful in the execution of his duties and it has evidence to prove this.
The council has already issued city manager Moeketsi Mosola with a notice of intention to suspend him.
Tshwane ANC's Lesego Makhubela says the party will announce substantial evidence against Mayor Msimanga on Thursday.
“We’re going to provide documentary evidence, meaning papers signed, emails and everything. At the conference, we said the city manager must go and we have achieved that.”
The party accuses Msimanga of allowing irregular tender processes which have placed the city at risk.
Mosola is being investigated for his alleged role in irregular tenders.
The ANC now wants Msimanga to vacate his office, accusing him of having been aware of Mosola's alleged activities for some time.
The party says it will reveal its evidence at a media conference on Thursday.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Politics
-
'Govt working on releasing state’s unoccupied urban land'
-
EFF opens case against Adam Catzavelos for racist rant
-
Mkhwebane hits back at calls for her to be removed from office
-
Mosola given 7 days to motivate why he shouldn’t be suspended
-
MPs to grill Ramaphosa on land question and jobs scarcity today
-
Bishop Maumela stands by ‘Mabuza is a murderer’ claim
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.