ANC says it will table no confidence motion against Msimanga

The party says Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has not been truthful in the execution of his duties and it has evidence to prove this.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane says it will table a motion of no confidence against Mayor Solly Msimanga, accusing him of allowing irregular tenders.

The council has already issued city manager Moeketsi Mosola with a notice of intention to suspend him.

Tshwane ANC's Lesego Makhubela says the party will announce substantial evidence against Mayor Msimanga on Thursday.

“We’re going to provide documentary evidence, meaning papers signed, emails and everything. At the conference, we said the city manager must go and we have achieved that.”

The party accuses Msimanga of allowing irregular tender processes which have placed the city at risk.

Mosola is being investigated for his alleged role in irregular tenders.

The ANC now wants Msimanga to vacate his office, accusing him of having been aware of Mosola's alleged activities for some time.

The party says it will reveal its evidence at a media conference on Thursday.

