ANC’s Mike Mabuyakhulu due in court over fraud, corruption case

KwaZulu-Natal ANC deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu will be appearing in the Durban Special Crimes Court this morning on charges of fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering.

During his tenure as economic development MEC, Mabuyakhulu is alleged to have directed R28 million meant for the 2012 North Sea Jazz Festival into the bank accounts of his five co-accused.

It's alleged that the senior politician took a kickback of R300,00 for the event which never took place.

Mabuyakhulu handed himself over at the Special Crimes Court in early February. He had just been appointed as the KZN ANC’s task team convenor.

Many of his supporters believed the case against him was politically motivated because of his continued support for now president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Now Mabuyakhulu is the deputy KZN ANC chair after being elected last month and it’s unclear how or if this court challenge will affect his position given the party’s rejuvenated anti-corruption stance.

Meanwhile, in court, it’s understood the matter will be postponed again.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)