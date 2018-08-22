ANC’s Mike Mabuyakhulu due in court over fraud, corruption case
KwaZulu-Natal ANC deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu will be appearing in the Durban Special Crimes Court this morning on charges of fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering.
DURBAN - Another senior African National Congress (ANC) politician is to face criminal charges relating to graft.
KwaZulu-Natal ANC deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu will be appearing in the Durban Special Crimes Court this morning on charges of fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering.
During his tenure as economic development MEC, Mabuyakhulu is alleged to have directed R28 million meant for the 2012 North Sea Jazz Festival into the bank accounts of his five co-accused.
It's alleged that the senior politician took a kickback of R300,00 for the event which never took place.
Mabuyakhulu handed himself over at the Special Crimes Court in early February. He had just been appointed as the KZN ANC’s task team convenor.
Many of his supporters believed the case against him was politically motivated because of his continued support for now president Cyril Ramaphosa.
Now Mabuyakhulu is the deputy KZN ANC chair after being elected last month and it’s unclear how or if this court challenge will affect his position given the party’s rejuvenated anti-corruption stance.
Meanwhile, in court, it’s understood the matter will be postponed again.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
#StateCapture: Govt needs more resources to prevent abuse of tender processes
-
Bishop Maumela stands by ‘Mabuza is a murderer’ claim
-
Dept of Public Works splurged R500k on braai areas at ministerial houses?
-
MPs to grill Ramaphosa on land question and jobs scarcity today
-
Baleka Mbete swears in 12 new MPs
-
Five things you should know about the Zondo #StateCaptureInquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.