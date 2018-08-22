Corruption case against ANC KZN deputy chair postponed to 16 October

Mike Mabuyakhulu is facing charges of theft, money laundering, corruption and fraud related to R28 million that was spent on the 2012 North Sea Jazz Festival, which never took place.

DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) deputy chair Mike Mabuyakhulu’s corruption case has been postponed to 16 October to allow for the state to respond to his legal team’s request for particulars.

Mabuyakhulu is facing charges of theft, money laundering, corruption and fraud related to R28 million that was spent on the 2012 North Sea Jazz Festival, which never took place.

He’s accused of taking a kickback worth R300,000 for facilitating various illegal payments to his co-accused.

Mabuyakhulu was Economic Development MEC at the time.

Mabuyakhulu’s new legal representative Jimmy Howse has told the special crimes court they already submitted their request for particulars on 8 August.

Howse argued that because of their early submission, they would like the State to respond swiftly to their application because any further delays would be prejudicial to his client.

Howse says given Mabuyakhulu’s social standing as a leader and a politician, he cannot continue having this matter “hang over his head” because the case was likely to drag on for at least a year.

Magistrate Christobel Mazibuko ordered that the State responds to all requests by 16 October, where all accused will reappear in court.

Once the state responds, Mabuyakhulu’s lawyer has already indicated their intention to apply for a special trial with the head of the Commercial Crimes Court.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)