Corruption case against ANC KZN deputy chair postponed to 16 October
Mike Mabuyakhulu is facing charges of theft, money laundering, corruption and fraud related to R28 million that was spent on the 2012 North Sea Jazz Festival, which never took place.
DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) deputy chair Mike Mabuyakhulu’s corruption case has been postponed to 16 October to allow for the state to respond to his legal team’s request for particulars.
Mabuyakhulu is facing charges of theft, money laundering, corruption and fraud related to R28 million that was spent on the 2012 North Sea Jazz Festival, which never took place.
He’s accused of taking a kickback worth R300,000 for facilitating various illegal payments to his co-accused.
Mabuyakhulu was Economic Development MEC at the time.
Mabuyakhulu’s new legal representative Jimmy Howse has told the special crimes court they already submitted their request for particulars on 8 August.
Howse argued that because of their early submission, they would like the State to respond swiftly to their application because any further delays would be prejudicial to his client.
Howse says given Mabuyakhulu’s social standing as a leader and a politician, he cannot continue having this matter “hang over his head” because the case was likely to drag on for at least a year.
Magistrate Christobel Mazibuko ordered that the State responds to all requests by 16 October, where all accused will reappear in court.
Once the state responds, Mabuyakhulu’s lawyer has already indicated their intention to apply for a special trial with the head of the Commercial Crimes Court.
#MikeMabuyakhulu Popular Durban businessman Mabheleni Ntuli is a co-accused in the case of theft,fraud, corruption and money-laundering matter related to the cancelled 2012 North Sea Jazz Festival. This is him leaving the court. ZN pic.twitter.com/JNETXkVwry— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 22, 2018
[WATCH] #MikeMabuyakhulu this morning after appearing in the commercial crimes court in Durban. ZN pic.twitter.com/BN8HsOHD3Z— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 22, 2018
#MikeMabuyakhulu KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Karra says a trial date in the High Court can only be discussed once the state responds to all requests for particulars. This must be done by the 16th of October 2018. ZN pic.twitter.com/7ZnxGYxRTB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 22, 2018
#MikeMabuyakhulu KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Karra says the fraud,theft,money-laundering and corruption case against the KZN ANC deputy chair. The matter has been adjourned to allow for the state to respond to requests for particulars in the matter.ZN pic.twitter.com/k1bxuYrHUM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 22, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
