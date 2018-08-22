Popular Topics
#AdamCatzavelos: EFF calls for boycott of 'businesses owned by racists'

EFF's Mandisa Mashego says citizens have a responsibility to stand up against racism where ever it appears.

Gauteng EFF chairperson Mandisa Mashego addresses the media outside the Bramley police station after laying a criminal complaint against Adam Catzavelos. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Gauteng EFF chairperson Mandisa Mashego addresses the media outside the Bramley police station after laying a criminal complaint against Adam Catzavelos. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on South Africans to boycott businesses owned by Adam Catzavelos after his video recorded racist rant went viral.

In the video, Catzavelos is heard boasting about being on a Greek beach without a single black person in sight.

He uses the k-word to refer to black people.

His relatives have dismissed him from the family business, St George’s Fine Foods, with immediate effect.

Earlier on Wednesday, the red berets laid a criminal complaint against Catzavelos at the Bramley police station.

The EFF is demanding swift action be taken against Catzavelos, saying black South Africans cannot endure another day of racist insults.

The party’s Mandisa Mashego has called on South Africans not to support businesses owned by racist people.

“We’re going to call for a total shutdown and consumer boycott of all Smokehouse and Grill outlets. We don’t want to see a single black person going into those restaurants.”

Mashego says citizens have a responsibility to stand up against racism where ever it appears.

“You should all be asking yourselves why you are not visiting the head office, but if need be, of course on the ground, we’ll mobilise and make sure that we confront the racists.”

Some restaurant groups have cut ties with Catzavelos’ family business, St George’s Fine Foods.

WATCH: EFF gives police 24 hours to respond to Catzavelos criminal complaint

'HARSHER LAWS AGAINST RACISM'

The EFF says it will push for racism to be criminalised in South Africa following the recent video of Catzavelos.

Mashego says the party will push for harsher laws against racism.

“We have a motion for racism to be criminalised and for harsh sentences similar to rape and murder.”

Earlier on Wednesday, controversial Prophet Paseka Motsoeneng, known as Pastor Mboro, accompanied the red berets to the Bramley police station.

“This is our country… this is our land, that God has given us.”

The EFF has called on the police to urgently arrest the Johannesburg businessman.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

