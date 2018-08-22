#AdamCatzavelos: EFF calls for boycott of 'businesses owned by racists'
EFF's Mandisa Mashego says citizens have a responsibility to stand up against racism where ever it appears.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on South Africans to boycott businesses owned by Adam Catzavelos after his video recorded racist rant went viral.
In the video, Catzavelos is heard boasting about being on a Greek beach without a single black person in sight.
He uses the k-word to refer to black people.
His relatives have dismissed him from the family business, St George’s Fine Foods, with immediate effect.
Earlier on Wednesday, the red berets laid a criminal complaint against Catzavelos at the Bramley police station.
The EFF is demanding swift action be taken against Catzavelos, saying black South Africans cannot endure another day of racist insults.
The party’s Mandisa Mashego has called on South Africans not to support businesses owned by racist people.
“We’re going to call for a total shutdown and consumer boycott of all Smokehouse and Grill outlets. We don’t want to see a single black person going into those restaurants.”
[WATCH] "We are hoping and praying that white people get the message... We are not going to tolerate name-calling," says EFF's @MandisaMashego as the party opened a case against #AdamCatzavelos at the Bramley police station. pic.twitter.com/W2NFkHBErD— Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) August 22, 2018
Mashego says citizens have a responsibility to stand up against racism where ever it appears.
“You should all be asking yourselves why you are not visiting the head office, but if need be, of course on the ground, we’ll mobilise and make sure that we confront the racists.”
Some restaurant groups have cut ties with Catzavelos’ family business, St George’s Fine Foods.
WATCH: EFF gives police 24 hours to respond to Catzavelos criminal complaint
'HARSHER LAWS AGAINST RACISM'
The EFF says it will push for racism to be criminalised in South Africa following the recent video of Catzavelos.
Mashego says the party will push for harsher laws against racism.
“We have a motion for racism to be criminalised and for harsh sentences similar to rape and murder.”
Earlier on Wednesday, controversial Prophet Paseka Motsoeneng, known as Pastor Mboro, accompanied the red berets to the Bramley police station.
“This is our country… this is our land, that God has given us.”
The EFF has called on the police to urgently arrest the Johannesburg businessman.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
#AdamCatzavelos fired from family business after racist video, Nike responds
-
[UPDATE] Racist man identified after vile video stirs up anger
-
Businesses boycott Catzavelos's St George's Fine Foods
-
'Govt working on releasing state’s unoccupied urban land'
-
EFF to open case against Adam Catzavelos for k-word video
-
[LISTEN] Adam Catzavelos: What are the legal consequences of racist video?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.