Adam Catzavelos fired from family business after racist video

JOHANNESBURG - Adam Catzavelos has been dismissed from the family business after a video in which he used the k-word caused outrage.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the family business where Catzavelos works, St George’s Fine Foods, says they are appalled by the video.

“It is abhorrent and we fully disassociate ourselves from the sentiments expressed. We reject racism in any form. Adam Catzavelos has been dismissed with immediate effect from the family business, St George’s Fine Foods, and his minority shareholding will be unwound as soon as practically possible. Given the high-profile nature of this development, the business has been temporarily closed for the protection of all its staff. We have no further comment at this stage.”

In the video which emerged on Tuesday, Catzevelos expressed his joy at not seeing any black people at his holiday destination by referring to them as the k-word. The video has since gone viral.

"..... and not one K@!##&÷ in sight " wow... why doesn't he move there then. Some of you white folks are tiring. pic.twitter.com/pMl3IXPf4F — Farah C. Fortune (@fcfortune) August 21, 2018

It has since emerged that Catzavelos took part in the Business Accelerator Programme on 702 four years ago.

The station as well as Nedbank which sponsors the programme have issued a statement condemning the racist rant.