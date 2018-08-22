Adam Catzavelos banned from his children’s school following racist video

The school has sent out a communique to parents, saying Catzavelos is not welcome until further notice.

JOHANNESBURG - The private Johannesburg school where Adam Catzavelos’ children are enrolled has banned the businessman from its premises in the wake of his racist video rant.

The school, which Eyewitness News will not name to protect the minors involved, has sent out a communique to parents, saying Catzavelos is not welcome until further notice.

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, the Economic Freedom Fighters opened a criminal case against him after he used the k-world in a video while boasting on a Greek beach that not a single black person was in sight.

His relatives have also fired him from the family business.