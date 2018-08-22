AdamCatzavelos 702, Nedbank condemn racist man's video rant

In the video, Adam Catzavelos uses the k-word while expressing his joy for not seeing black people at a beach he was on while on holiday.

JOHANNESBURG – Radio 702 and Nedbank have condemned a racist rant in which a South African man films himself boasting about being on a Greek beach where there is not a single black person in sight.

In the video, Adam Catzavelos uses the k-word while expressing his joy for not seeing black people on his holiday.

"..... and not one K@!##&÷ in sight " wow... why doesn't he move there then. Some of you white folks are tiring. pic.twitter.com/pMl3IXPf4F — Farah C. Fortune (@fcfortune) August 21, 2018

As we watch another public racism video made by #AdamCatzavelos, we still hear people trying to convince us that this is not the norm. What do you accept at private dinner table conversations from family & friends? Do you correct them when they’re being racist? — Siphumelele Zondi (@SZondi) August 22, 2018

The video has since gone viral on social media, with South Africans calling for harsh action to be taken against him.

Catzavelos was one of the entrepreneurs profiled on the station's Nedbank Business Accelerator programme in 2014.

It appears Catzavelos works for a business started by his father, St Georges Fine Foods.

A number of angry people on Twitter have called for all companies who work with the business, including The Baron, Butcher Boys, The Butcher Shop & Grill and Braza, to turn their backs on St Georges.

Despite numerous attempts to contact Catzavelos, he has not answered calls or replied to text messages.