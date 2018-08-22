7 arrested for public violence after Ceres protests

Khayelitsha forum raises concern over violent nature of protests
Local
Protesters from the Nduli township have been demonstrating over a lack of housing and electricity.
CAPE TOWN - Seven people have been arrested on charges of public violence in connection with service delivery protests that flared-up in Ceres.
Two police officers sustained minor injuries when stones were thrown at them.
Two police officers sustained minor injuries when stones were thrown at them.
A post office and municipal offices were also torched.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
