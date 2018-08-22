7 arrested for public violence after Ceres protests

Protesters from the Nduli township have been demonstrating over a lack of housing and electricity.

CAPE TOWN - Seven people have been arrested on charges of public violence in connection with service delivery protests that flared-up in Ceres.

Two police officers sustained minor injuries when stones were thrown at them.

A post office and municipal offices were also torched.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)