4 men arrested for possession of firearms, ammunition, stolen car & parts in CT

Police say arrested suspects, aged between 22 and 43, will appear in court soon.

FILE: Ammunition seized by police. Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Ammunition seized by police. Picture: SAPS.
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested four men for the possession of firearms, ammunition, a stolen vehicle and parts in Nyanga and Grassy Park.

A 30-year-old man who is a member of a rival gang was arrested in Parkwood on Wednesday.

Police approached the two men, and they ran in different directions.

Members caught up with the one suspect and found a silver and black 7.65mm firearm and ammunition.

In a separate incident, on Tuesday, three suspects were arrested in Nyanga.

One was found in possession of vehicle parts, the second had a .38 special revolver and ammunition and the third with a reported hijacked car at his car wash business.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said: “Arrested suspects, aged between 22 and 43, will appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court, once charged, for the possession of stolen and hijacked vehicles and prohibited firearms and ammunition.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

