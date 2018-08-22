2 linked to murder of Eastern Cape cop arrested
Detective Sergeant Simphiwe Sahluko was shot and killed in Beacon Bay on Sunday while off duty.
CAPE TOWN - Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a police officer in the Eastern Cape.
National police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said: “It’s alleged that Sahluko was apparently involved in an altercation with the suspects before they fatally shot him. The team worked around the clock and traced the suspects to East London Airport, as they were returning a hired vehicle they had used to flee the scene.”
At the same time, Police Minister Bheki Cele will on Thursday attend a memorial service for three police officers killed in the Western Cape over the weekend.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
