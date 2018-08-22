2 babies die at Vosloorus hosp after 7 infants contract infection

An investigation has been launched by the Gauteng Health Department to determine how the children contracted the infection in the first place.

JOHANNESBURG – The Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus has clarified that two babies died at the health facility after seven infants contracted a bacterial infection in the neonatal ward.

Earlier the department said six babies had died since last month.

The department's Medupi Modisane says investigations are now underway to establish exactly how the babies contracted the bug.

“Every part will be made available as soon as the investigation is concluded. The unit has been scrapped down and we can confirm that it’s clear of the bacteria.”

Staff members staged a peaceful picket outside the entrance to the hospital during lunchtime - demanding the CEO to be removed following the deaths.

Workers handed a memorandum over to management on Tuesday - listing their grievances.