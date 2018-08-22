2 babies die at Vosloorus hosp after 7 infants contract infection
An investigation has been launched by the Gauteng Health Department to determine how the children contracted the infection in the first place.
JOHANNESBURG – The Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus has clarified that two babies died at the health facility after seven infants contracted a bacterial infection in the neonatal ward.
Earlier the department said six babies had died since last month.
An investigation has been launched by the Gauteng Health Department to determine how the children contracted the infection in the first place.
The department's Medupi Modisane says investigations are now underway to establish exactly how the babies contracted the bug.
“Every part will be made available as soon as the investigation is concluded. The unit has been scrapped down and we can confirm that it’s clear of the bacteria.”
Staff members staged a peaceful picket outside the entrance to the hospital during lunchtime - demanding the CEO to be removed following the deaths.
Workers handed a memorandum over to management on Tuesday - listing their grievances.
Popular in Local
-
#AdamCatzavelos fired from family business after racist video, Nike responds
-
[UPDATE] Racist man identified after vile video stirs up anger
-
Public Protector demands apology from Parliament
-
[LISTEN] Adam Catzavelos: What are the legal consequences of racist video?
-
#AdamCatzavelos 702, Nedbank condemn racist man's video rant
-
EFF to open case against Adam Catzavelos for k-word video
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.