Zondo Commission told of gaps in Treasury's regulatory framework

JOHANNESBURG - Treasury’s Willie Mathebula has conceded at the Zondo Commission that there could be some gaps in Treasury's regulatory framework.

He’s been outlining the operational framework of National Treasury to determine where public procurement played a role in state capture.

He was appointed an acting chief of procurement in September 2017 by then Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

At the heart of the state capture inquiry are allegations that contracts and tenders were illegally awarded by state-owned enterprises and entities to individuals and businesses.

Evidence leader Advocate Leah Gcabashe says Mathebula’s evidence will clarify where government’s procurement system is failing.

“It’s just to give context to the commission on the procurement landscape.”

“In our own regulatory framework… and from time to time we issue instructions, Treasury instructions, to augment.”

