Zondo Commission told of gaps in Treasury's regulatory framework
Treasury’s Willie Mathebula has been outlining the operational framework of National Treasury to determine where public procurement played a role in state capture.
JOHANNESBURG - Treasury’s Willie Mathebula has conceded at the Zondo Commission that there could be some gaps in Treasury's regulatory framework.
He’s been outlining the operational framework of National Treasury to determine where public procurement played a role in state capture.
He was appointed an acting chief of procurement in September 2017 by then Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.
At the heart of the state capture inquiry are allegations that contracts and tenders were illegally awarded by state-owned enterprises and entities to individuals and businesses.
Evidence leader Advocate Leah Gcabashe says Mathebula’s evidence will clarify where government’s procurement system is failing.
“It’s just to give context to the commission on the procurement landscape.”
Mathebula, himself, has told the commission there could be some gaps in their processes in ensuring that public funds are not abused.
“In our own regulatory framework… and from time to time we issue instructions, Treasury instructions, to augment.”
Gcabashe says Mathebula’s evidence will also help the commission to determine what part of public procurement played a defining role in allegations of state capture.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] Who is he? Racist holidaymaker stirs up anger with k-word beach video
-
Zim minister explains reasons for declining Chamisa’s lawyers work permits
-
With only R26m in bank account, SABC owes creditors R694m
-
Bonginkosi Khanyile arrives at Union Buildings, hopes for presidential pardon
-
End of the line: MultiChoice pulls plug on Afro Worldview
-
Metrorail train on fire in Cape Town
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.