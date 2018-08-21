Popular Topics
Zondo Commission told of gaps in Treasury's regulatory framework

Treasury’s Willie Mathebula has been outlining the operational framework of National Treasury to determine where public procurement played a role in state capture.

FILE: Treasury’s acting chief procurement officer Willie Mathebula. Picture: Gaye Davis/EWN
FILE: Treasury's acting chief procurement officer Willie Mathebula. Picture: Gaye Davis/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Treasury’s Willie Mathebula has conceded at the Zondo Commission that there could be some gaps in Treasury's regulatory framework.

He’s been outlining the operational framework of National Treasury to determine where public procurement played a role in state capture.

He was appointed an acting chief of procurement in September 2017 by then Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

At the heart of the state capture inquiry are allegations that contracts and tenders were illegally awarded by state-owned enterprises and entities to individuals and businesses.

Evidence leader Advocate Leah Gcabashe says Mathebula’s evidence will clarify where government’s procurement system is failing.

“It’s just to give context to the commission on the procurement landscape.”

Mathebula, himself, has told the commission there could be some gaps in their processes in ensuring that public funds are not abused.

“In our own regulatory framework… and from time to time we issue instructions, Treasury instructions, to augment.”

Gcabashe says Mathebula’s evidence will also help the commission to determine what part of public procurement played a defining role in allegations of state capture.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

