Zim war veterans call for name change of Robert Mugabe International Airport

At a press conference earlier on Tuesday, the former independence war fighters said tourists don’t want to be greeted with a name associated with dictatorship.

HARARE - War veterans in Zimbabwe have called on the authorities to change the name of Robert Mugabe International Airport.

Harare International Airport had its name changed and a plaque unveiled by Robert Mugabe in 2017, shortly before he was forced to resign in November.

Now war veterans, who played a key part in calling for Mugabe to step down, say they want the name changed.

Spokesperson Douglas Mahiya said the name Robert Gabriel Mugabe International was “foisted down the throat of the nation”.

He told a press conference the veterans no longer believe Mugabe deserves that honour.

The ex-independence warfighters are proposing changing the airport name to honour former nationalist and late hero of the independence war, Herbert Chitepo.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)