Zim war veterans call for name change of Robert Mugabe International Airport
At a press conference earlier on Tuesday, the former independence war fighters said tourists don’t want to be greeted with a name associated with dictatorship.
HARARE - War veterans in Zimbabwe have called on the authorities to change the name of Robert Mugabe International Airport.
At a press conference earlier on Tuesday, the former independence war fighters said tourists don’t want to be greeted with a name associated with dictatorship.
Harare International Airport had its name changed and a plaque unveiled by Robert Mugabe in 2017, shortly before he was forced to resign in November.
Now war veterans, who played a key part in calling for Mugabe to step down, say they want the name changed.
Spokesperson Douglas Mahiya said the name Robert Gabriel Mugabe International was “foisted down the throat of the nation”.
He told a press conference the veterans no longer believe Mugabe deserves that honour.
The ex-independence warfighters are proposing changing the airport name to honour former nationalist and late hero of the independence war, Herbert Chitepo.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Africa
-
Zim minister explains reasons for declining Chamisa’s lawyers work permits
-
Mpofu, Ngcukaitobi’s temp work permits declined in Zim
-
Zimbabwe: ‘Western hostility’ putting off renewed investment
-
Report: Robert Mugabe will be allowed to have only one farm
-
Zim electoral chief denies being in relationship with presidential candidate
-
ZBC to charge R190k for live feed of court challenge to July’s presidential poll
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.