Zim minister explains reasons for declining Chamisa’s lawyers work permits

Three high-profile South African lawyers have joined Chamisa’s legal team as he prepares to challenge the results of last month’s presidential poll.

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s justice minister has been explaining why he hasn’t yet given Nelson Chamisa’s South African lawyers permission to appear in court.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi says the applications by the lawyers arrived at his office after he had already left on Friday.

He says the applications didn’t have supporting documents like CVs attached.

The minister told state radio that he has since received the necessary paperwork for just one of the lawyers, Jeremy Gauntlett.

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Dali Mpofu are the other two South African advocates who joined Nelson Chamisa’s legal team last week.

Chamisa’s spokesperson, Nkululeko Sibanda, said that while the MDC Alliance is still pursuing their permits, the lawyers had been engaged for what he termed their brains and expertise, and not necessarily to argue the case on Wednesday.