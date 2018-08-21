Zim minister explains reasons for declining Chamisa’s lawyers work permits
Three high-profile South African lawyers have joined Chamisa’s legal team as he prepares to challenge the results of last month’s presidential poll.
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s justice minister has been explaining why he hasn’t yet given Nelson Chamisa’s South African lawyers permission to appear in court.
Three high-profile South African lawyers have joined Chamisa’s legal team as he prepares to challenge the results of last month’s presidential poll.
Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi says the applications by the lawyers arrived at his office after he had already left on Friday.
He says the applications didn’t have supporting documents like CVs attached.
The minister told state radio that he has since received the necessary paperwork for just one of the lawyers, Jeremy Gauntlett.
Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Dali Mpofu are the other two South African advocates who joined Nelson Chamisa’s legal team last week.
Chamisa’s spokesperson, Nkululeko Sibanda, said that while the MDC Alliance is still pursuing their permits, the lawyers had been engaged for what he termed their brains and expertise, and not necessarily to argue the case on Wednesday.
Popular in Africa
-
Mpofu, Ngcukaitobi’s temp work permits declined in Zim
-
Democracy is on trial in Zimbabwe - Chamisa
-
SANParks reaches halfway mark in translocating SA wildlife into Mozambique
-
Report: Robert Mugabe will be allowed to have only one farm
-
Cameroon opposition chief blames violence on Biya
-
Zim electoral chief denies being in relationship with presidential candidate
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.