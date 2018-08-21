Zim minister explains reasons for declining Chamisa’s lawyers work permits

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 9°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 10°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
Go

Zim minister explains reasons for declining Chamisa’s lawyers work permits

Three high-profile South African lawyers have joined Chamisa’s legal team as he prepares to challenge the results of last month’s presidential poll.

Dali Mpofu (right) and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi were seen arriving at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport ahead of Wednesday’s court case. Picture: Twitter/@MDCAllianceZW
Dali Mpofu (right) and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi were seen arriving at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport ahead of Wednesday’s court case. Picture: Twitter/@MDCAllianceZW
17 minutes ago

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s justice minister has been explaining why he hasn’t yet given Nelson Chamisa’s South African lawyers permission to appear in court.

Three high-profile South African lawyers have joined Chamisa’s legal team as he prepares to challenge the results of last month’s presidential poll.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi says the applications by the lawyers arrived at his office after he had already left on Friday.

He says the applications didn’t have supporting documents like CVs attached.

The minister told state radio that he has since received the necessary paperwork for just one of the lawyers, Jeremy Gauntlett.

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Dali Mpofu are the other two South African advocates who joined Nelson Chamisa’s legal team last week.

Chamisa’s spokesperson, Nkululeko Sibanda, said that while the MDC Alliance is still pursuing their permits, the lawyers had been engaged for what he termed their brains and expertise, and not necessarily to argue the case on Wednesday.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA