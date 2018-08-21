Popular Topics
ZBC to charge R190k for live feed of court challenge to July’s presidential poll

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation was given the sole rights to broadcast the court case live.

FILE: A Zimbabwean waits to cast his vote on 30 July, 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: A Zimbabwean waits to cast his vote on 30 July, 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
2 hours ago

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s state-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) will reportedly charge international broadcasters about R190,000 each to receive a live signal from the court challenge to July’s presidential poll.

The ZBC was given the sole rights to broadcast the court case live, marking the first time Zimbabwe is allowing live television and radio coverage from the courts.

Newzimbabwe.com says private and international broadcasters will have to pay $13,000 each to receive the signal from ZBC.

Radio broadcasters will pay a little less; around $5,200 to get a live feed for the day-long court hearing.

The high prices have been criticised for promoting state monopoly by a broadcaster already accused of bias towards President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Local press watchdog Misa Zimbabwe is on Tuesday applying to the Constitutional Court for permission to allow journalists to live stream the event on social media.

But sources at the court say Mnangagwa’s lawyers are opposing the application.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

