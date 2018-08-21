Worcester dad gets life sentence for son’s rape, murder

Charles Witbooi was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court late last week.

CAPE TOWN - A Worcester man has been sent to prison for life for the rape and murder of his son.

The man had told police his one-year-old son had died in a gang fight in Avian Park last May.

But a detective grew suspicious and it was eventually found that Witbooi was responsible for sexually assaulting and killing the youngster.