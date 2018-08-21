Popular Topics
[WATCH] Football brands up the ante in advertising wars

With the new football leagues around the world already on the go, the big apparel brands have released some very good adverts for their latest designs.

one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - With the new football leagues around the world already on the go, the big apparel brands have upped the advertising stakes for their latest designs.

The new Nike advert features its biggest ambassadors like Brazil's Neymar and Coutinho, while Italian legend Andrea Pirlo also makes a cameo appearance.

Puma highlight the new AC Milan jersey in their 32-second advert. The jersey features the traditional red and black Milan colors with a swaggy fitted look and latest cooling technology and in another separate advert, the brand reveals their latest recruit in Barcelona and Uruguay striker Luis Suarez donning the new Puma football boots.

Adidas bring out a plethora of stars for their advert, with Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus and Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil all making an appearance.

